United Daughters of the Confederacy sues Caddo Commission to block removal of Confederate monument

The battle over removing the Confederate monument outside the Caddo Courthouse is heading to federal court.

Shreveport Chapter 237 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which owns the monument, filed for an injunction Friday morning to stop the Caddo Commission from removing the monument from the grounds where it stands.

Jackie Nichols, the chapter's president, released the following statement:

"The vote last night, Thursday October 19th, by the Caddo Parish Commission was as expected but was still a disappointment to Shreveport Chapter #237 United Daughters of the Confederacy and the majority of the citizens of Caddo Parish. "This commission once again put bad politics ahead of good policy and conflict ahead of compromise. "The result of the commission's 7-5 vote in favor of removing our monument makes that body responsible for the cost associated with any damage that might occur in the removal as well reimbursement for our very valuable private property. "Their illegal action leaves us with no other option than to file suit in Federal Court. Our complaint to that court is attached."

In the lawsuit, the United Daughters of the Confederacy chapter also asks the court to rule that the piece of land under the monument is the group's private property.

The filing goes on to allege that the commission is attempting to violate the chapter's First Amendment right to free speech.

In addition to the commission, also being sued are the seven parish commissioners who voted Thursday afternoon to remove the monument. They are Steven Jackson, Lyndon B. Johnson, Matthew Linn, Jerald Bowman, Lynn D. Cawthorne, Stormy Gage-Watts and Louis Johnson.

A date for a hearing on the request for an injunction has not been set.

