United Daughters of the Confederacy sue Caddo Commission to block removal of monument

The battle over removing the Confederate monument outside the Caddo Courthouse is heading to federal court.

Friday morning Shreveport Chapter 237 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which owns the monument, filed for an injunction to stop the Caddo Parish Commission from removing the monument from the ground where it now stands.

In the suit, the local chapter of the Daughters of the United Confederacy also asks the court to rule that the piece of land under the monuments is their private property.

The filing goes on to say the Commission is attempting to violate the group’s first amendment right to free speech.

In addition to the Commission, the seven-parish commissioners voting to remove the monument, Steven Jackson, Lyndon Johnson, Matthew Linn, Jerald Bowman, Lynn Cawthorne, Stormy Gage and Luis Johnson, are also being sued.

A hearing date for the injunction has not yet been determined.

