BPSO arrests 2 alleged pimps, 6 alleged prostitutes

A total of eight people were taken into police custody following an operation to recover underage victims of sex trafficking and prostitution, according to Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office.

The arrests took place on Oct. 13 during an undercover operation. Alleged prostitutes agreed to have sex for money with an undercover Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office agent at a hotel, according to a news release.

One of the alleged prostitutes was 17-years-old. Because of her age, she was recovered by the FBI as a juvenile as an underage victim of human trafficking, according to BPSO.

Below are those that have been charged with pandering:

Edward Graham , 36, of Ft. Smith, Arkansas. Graham bonded out of the Bossier Max that day after being arrested on warrant racketeering charges.

, 36, of Ft. Smith, Arkansas. Graham bonded out of the Bossier Max that day after being arrested on warrant racketeering charges. Latrice Ford, 23, of Ft. Smith, Arkansas. Ford was arrested for prostitution in Oct. 2016; Graham was her pimp.

Below were charged with prostitution:

Briana Alexander , 25, of Dallas

, 25, of Dallas Lawren Hollingsworth , 27, of Shreveport. Hollingsworth was also arrested on a fugitive warrant through Mississippi.

, 27, of Shreveport. Hollingsworth was also arrested on a fugitive warrant through Mississippi. Sara Gwaltney , 36, of Pinellas, Florida

, 36, of Pinellas, Florida Krystyl Johnson, 36, of Tulsa, Oklahoma

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.