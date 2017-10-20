VA names new director for Overton Brooks VA Medical Center

The Department of Veterans Affairs has announced Richard Crockett as the new director of Overton Brooks VA Medical Center.

Crockett will oversee the daily operations of the center, which provides specialized hospital-based care and outpatient care to veterans residing in the ArkLaTex.

“We are excited to have Mr. Crockett transition into his new role as Medical Center Director at the VAMC Shreveport,” said Skye McDougall, Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 16 Director, in a news release. “Consistently, he has proven himself to be a strong leader, a team builder and a dedicated employee. Mr. Crockett’s strong clinical skill and devotion to our Veterans will support the VA’s mission to honor and serve America’s heroes.”

Crockett has been the Acting Medical Center Director at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center since 2017.

