Intruder tries to break into home as residents sit outside

Shreveport police are searching for the person that attempted to break into a Garden Valley home.

It happened just before 11 p.m. on Thursday night at a home in the 700 block of Gregory Street.

Police say two women were smoking on the front porch of the home when a suspect wearing a green shirt and khaki pants walked up and tried to get into the house, leading to a confrontation.

One of the women received an injury to her hand.

Police say the victims knew the suspect

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit www.lockemup.org.

