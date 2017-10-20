Authorities ID Elm Grove man killed in wreck in Bossier Parish

Authorities have identified an Elm Grove man as the person who was killed in a wreck Friday morning in Bossier Parish.

Jonathon Taylor, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Louisiana Highway 527 just west of Louisiana Highway 157.

Preliminary investigation shows he was driving a 2008 Jeep Wrangler east on LA 527 at 9:20 a.m. when the vehicle ran off the opposite side of the road and struck a tree.

Louisiana State Police report that Impairment is not suspected as a factor in the wreck.

But toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis, as is routine procedure in fatal crash investigations.

