1 dead in crash in Bossier Parish

Louisiana State Police are on the scene of a fatal crash in Bossier Parish on Friday morning.

Authorities got the call shortly after 9 a.m. to Highway 527 in Bossier Parish near Wilson Road.

According to Trooper Matt Harris with LSP, the crash involved one vehicle and one person has died.

No word on whether there were any passengers.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident.

