SFD working to extinguish Highland fire

SFD working to extinguish Highland fire

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze at a home in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood on Friday morning.

Officials got the call just before 5:20 a.m to the 1600 block of Cresswell Avenue.

According to officials on scene, everyone got out of the home safely. At least one family will be displaced.

