Family escapes fire that destroyed Highland home

Eight people are safe after a fire completely destroyed their home on Friday morning.

Officials got the call just before 5:20 a.m to the 1600 block of Cresswell Avenue in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood.

"They have babies over there," said neighbor Alanea Autenreath. "There's about six babies over there now. Normally there are about three that live in the house."

One firefighter received minor injuries and was sent to a Shreveport hospital for treatment. A total of 35 firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

The home was equipped with working smoke detectors, according to firefighters.

Crews remained on the scene to monitor hot spots.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.