Fire damages Shreveport house

Firefighters investigate a fire reported the night of Oct. 19 at a residence in Shreveport's Caddo Heights neighborhood. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

A fire was reported Thursday night at a house in Shreveport's Caddo Heights neighborhood.

It happened on Kent Avenue between Corbitt Street and Morningside Drive.

That is immediately east of Mansfield Road and a few blocks north of Hollywood Avenue.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the fire was reported at 8:57 p.m.

Ten fire units and three police units responded.

Not a lot of damage is visible from the outside.

