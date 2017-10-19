Gunman sought after attempting to rob woman

Police are looking for a man they think is responsible for attempting to rob a woman in west Shreveport earlier this month.

Shreveport police responded to reports of an armed robbery before 3 p.m. in the 3700 block of Hudson Street on Oct. 6.

The victim was returning home and heard a male voice demanding her purse.

Police say she looked up to see the gunman approaching her with a handgun.

The victim was able to escape and ran away.

Police say the gunman’s vehicle is described as a newer model Ford Fusion sedan.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for information leading to the identity of the gunman.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at lockemup.org.

