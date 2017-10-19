Charge dismissed against man who was accused of killing teen - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Charge dismissed against man who was accused of killing teen

19-year-old Benjamin Finney Jr. was shot to death July 1 in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood. (Source: Benjamin Finney Jr.'s family) 19-year-old Benjamin Finney Jr. was shot to death July 1 in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood. (Source: Benjamin Finney Jr.'s family)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

The charge against a man suspected of killing a Shreveport teen has been dismissed.

Tevin C. Johnson, 26, of Shreveport, was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on Sept. 20 on a charge of second-degree murder.

KSLA Investigates has since learned that the case against him was dismissed Oct. 17.

Authorities had suspected that Johnson killed 19-year-old Benjamin Finney Jr.

Johnson for Finney’s death.

Family members called him “B-Boy” or Ben, a young man who as a little boy was too afraid to crawl through a window when his family locked themselves out of their home.

That boy grew into a young, cheerful person whose father said he was adored by everyone who met him.

"Ben was full of charisma. Just to talk to him, you just fell in love with him."

But on Saturday, July 2, a killer’s bullet took Finney’s life. 

While investigating reports of gunshots in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood, police found Finney dead in a car on Flora Avenue.

He had been shot in his upper body.

Early into the investigation of his death, police identified the suspect vehicle as an older-model, silver Cadillac. Detectives quickly discovered that car.

But who killed Finney remained a mystery.

In early September, investigators identified Johnson as a suspect.

Sources now tell KSLA Investigates that a grand jury later found insufficient evidence to prosecute him.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

  • Inside KSLA.comMore>>

  • We're looking out for you

    KSLA Investigates

    KSLA Investigates

    If you missed one of our in-depth, investigative or special assignment reports, you'll find them here! KSLA News 12 Investigates: Coverage You Can Count on.

    More >>

    If you missed one of our in-depth, investigative or special assignment reports, you'll find them here! KSLA News 12 Investigates: Coverage You Can Count on.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly