Charge dismissed against man who was accused of killing teen

A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of 22-year-old Tevin Johnson, of Shreveport, on a charge of second-degree murder.

WANTED: Tevin C. Johnson, 22, of the 4000 block of Miles Street in Shreveport, one count of second-degree murder. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Even amid the sorrow, all rallying cries at the memorial were not for anger but for prayer.

Dozens of people gather to put their hands on the family of Benjamin Finney Jr., who was fatally shot July 1. (Source: Nick Lawton/KSLA News 12)

Memorial for slain Mooretown teen calls for prayer, not anger

"Ben was full of charisma," his father said. "Just to talk to him, you just fell in love with him."

Relatives of Benjamin Finney Jr., a 19-year-old killed in a weekend shooting, plan to take action against violence in Shreveport. (Source: Nick Lawton/KSLA News 12)

Authorities have identified the man fatally shot Saturday in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood.

The Caddo coroner's office says 19-year-old Benjamin Finney Jr. is the man who was fatally shot the night of July 1 in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood. (Source: Facebook)

Authorities ID man who died after 2 were shot in Shreveport

19-year-old Benjamin Finney Jr. was shot to death July 1 in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood. (Source: Benjamin Finney Jr.'s family)

The charge against a man suspected of killing a Shreveport teen has been dismissed.

Tevin C. Johnson, 26, of Shreveport, was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on Sept. 20 on a charge of second-degree murder.

KSLA Investigates has since learned that the case against him was dismissed Oct. 17.

Authorities had suspected that Johnson killed 19-year-old Benjamin Finney Jr.

Johnson for Finney’s death.

Family members called him “B-Boy” or Ben, a young man who as a little boy was too afraid to crawl through a window when his family locked themselves out of their home.

That boy grew into a young, cheerful person whose father said he was adored by everyone who met him.

"Ben was full of charisma. Just to talk to him, you just fell in love with him."

But on Saturday, July 2, a killer’s bullet took Finney’s life.

While investigating reports of gunshots in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood, police found Finney dead in a car on Flora Avenue.

He had been shot in his upper body.

Early into the investigation of his death, police identified the suspect vehicle as an older-model, silver Cadillac. Detectives quickly discovered that car.

But who killed Finney remained a mystery.

In early September, investigators identified Johnson as a suspect.

Sources now tell KSLA Investigates that a grand jury later found insufficient evidence to prosecute him.

