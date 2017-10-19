4 people rushed to hospital after Caddo Parish wreck

Four people are in the hospital after a violent crash causing one car to flip over into a ditch in Caddo Parish Thursday afternoon.

It happened after 3 p.m. at Buncombe and Brossette Road.

Deputies say a Dodge truck was heading eastbound and a Chevy Traverse was traveling westbound on Buncombe when one vehicle entered the other’s lane.

The two vehicles clipped the front driver’s sides of their vehicles.

The Traverse flipped into a ditch and the Dodge traveled further down the road and pulled over.

The four people were taken to Willis-Knighton South and are expected to recover.

Deputies are working to determine who was at fault.

