Caddo commissioners vote to remove Confederate monument

Caddo commissioners voted Thursday afternoon to pass the resolution to remove the Confederate monument outside the Caddo Courthouse.

The vote passed was 7-5 to remove the monument.

Caddo commissioners voted against letting the public vote the fate of the Confederate monument earlier in the meeting.

The substitute motion failed in a vote 5-7.

Today's possible decision follows several delays.

The resolution was accepted as part of the consent agenda during Monday's work session. A final vote on removing and relocating the monument will be taken during the regular session on Thursday, Oct 19th.

Earlier this week, Commissioner Lyndon Johnson, who sponsored the resolution, said its time for a decision.

"We just need to make the vote and get it done," said Johnson.

"To me, the Commission should have made the vote a long time ago instead of doing what we did with the advisory committee which took an additional 9 to 10 months to come up with a recommendation. Then, come to find out the advisory committee had people on it who were actually descendants from the Sons of the Confederacy and Daughters of the Confederacy, so it was bias," said Johnson.

Citing compromise, the advisory committee recommended keeping the monument at the courthouse but adding additional monuments. The Caddo Commission rejected that proposal and advanced the resolution to remove the monument instead.

Commissioners feel the vote will be close. It will take 7 votes out of the 12 commissioners for the removal of the monument to pass.

