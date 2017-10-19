Demolition of historic building in Texarkana nearly complete

This is how the Kress Building looked before demotion began. (Source: KSLA News 12)

After six months, demolition of a historical building in downtown Texarkana is nearing completion.

That means traffic flow in the area should start looking different soon.

Demolition of the Kress Building began in May.

The structure is being brought down because it posed potential health hazards for those working in the area, officials said.

Texarkana, Texas, police Capt. Michael Henry has been chronicling the demolition from his vantage across the street.

"I have about 140 pictures all together. I've been trying to take one daily every day I'm at work."

Henry said he and others in his department have been paying close attention to the work since it began. "It has been kind of a conversation piece here."

And he's getting to see more of some co-workers.

"A lot of people here who don't have an office with a window would come by here and look out and see what has changed in the last few days."

The $400,000 project is taking longer than expected to complete.

But city leaders say they're pleased with what has been done.

"We are feeling really good about it," city spokeswoman Lisa Thompson said.

"This process has been slow because we are trying to preserve the buildings around it. But so far, so good. We are excited to get this done."

It remains unclear what if anything will take the place of the Kress Building.

"We are not sure what the intended use will be long term right now," Thompson said. "Just getting the building down was our priority."

And Henry is looking forward to the day the work is complete.

"I guess I'll have a lot less to look at everyday, but i won't miss the noise."

The demolition also has forced some downtown Texarkana businesses to relocate.

