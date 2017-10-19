Drought worsens, but some relief is possible over the weekend

An update on the drought was released Thursday morning and as expected it has gotten worse across the ArkLaTex with little rain to speak of within the last week.

Drought conditions are now in place across all but the the southeast corner of the ArkLaTex. Moderate drought now covers most of the area along and north of I-20.

More burn bans continue to be issued due to the abnormally dry conditions and related high fire danger. Panola and Rusk counties in Texas were added to the burn ban list on Thursday.

Some relief is expected over the weekend as a cold front moves through. Rain amounts of 1-2 inches are possible as scattered thunderstorms track through later Saturday and into Sunday morning.

