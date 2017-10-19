Elio Motors: Caddo Parish facility will also become "marshalling center"

Amidst a legal battle with the Louisiana Motor Vehicle Commission and still not being classified as a tenant inside the former General Motors plant in Shreveport, Elio Motors announced on their website they're expanding their plans for Caddo Parish.

In a Wednesday blog post entitled "Elio On Demand," Elio officials write they will make their vehicle buying process more "on-demand" through 7-12 planned marshalling centers across the country.

"While the marshalling centers and retail locations (which will be located in the top 60 U.S. Markets) are being developed, reservation holders will have several different delivery options available," the post reads.

"After we have filled every reservation, new customers will be able to purchase their vehicles from a retail center."

The post reads each of these centers will be erected within 8-10 hours of an Elio dealer and one of those locations will be in Caddo Parish.

"Additionally, the plant in Shreveport will act as a marshalling center," according to the post.

Elio officials write once their three-wheel vehicles roll out of their plant inside the old GM plant in Shreveport, they will be transported by truck or rail to other marshaling centers.

"Our dealers will more closely resemble a retail store, think open floorplan like an Apple Store, than a traditional car dealership. The plan is to allow Elio customers to stroll into an Elio Motors store, select the vehicle they want to their exact specification and pick it up the next day," the post reads.

This announcement on their website comes less than a week after the founder of Industrial Realty Group, which leases Elio's space inside the former GM plant, told the Caddo Parish Industrial Development Board that Elio Motors is still not classified as a tenant yet.

"I am not the majority stockholder like the press reported. I do not control the company. I do not control their decisions," IRG Founder Stuart Lichter told IDB members. "I help them to try to get them into a facility in Shreveport, Louisiana to create jobs and, if it worked out, I would profit."

Also, Elio Motors remains in a legal battle with the LMVC in 24th Judicial District Court in Jefferson Parish.

Back in July in Metairie, the LMVC charged Elio Motors with operating as a manufacturer/dealer of recreational products without a license and fined them $545,000.

Elio Motors filed a petition for judicial review and a request for ex parte stay back in August, halting those charges and fines until they go before a Jefferson Parish judge.

24th Judicial District Court clerks told KSLA the attorneys for both parties are set to meet in a status conference with a judge on November 8 to establish trial dates for oral arguments in the case.

