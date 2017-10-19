Police seek woman accused of stabbing another in Texarkana

Police are looking for a woman who they think is responsible for sending one person to the hospital in Texarkana, Texas.

Jontreka Westmoreland, 25, of Texarkana, Texas was identified as the suspect by the Texarkana, Texas Police Department.

Officers were called before 12:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Oak Hill Road and found a 19-year-old woman stabbed in her chest.

Police say the two woman were fighting in the front yard and that’s when Westmoreland reportedly grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim once.

Westmoreland fled the scene in a vehicle.

The victim was taken to Christus St. Michael Hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Westmoreland is asked to call 911 or the TTPD at 903-798-3116.

