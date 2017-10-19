Detectives investigate stabbing in Texarkana, TX - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Detectives investigate stabbing in Texarkana, TX

(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12) (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12) (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
TEXARKANA, TX (KSLA) -

One person was rushed to the hospital after getting stabbed in a Texarkana, TX neighborhood, according to police.

It happened around 1:00 pm in the 100 block of Oak Hill Road. 

Detectives are on the scene now trying to figure out what happened.

The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

No arrest has been made and police are looking for a suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly