Katelyn's sight: Family back in Thailand for more treatments

There are two fundraisers this weekend; plus a GoFundMe page has been set up for Katelyn to help her family with expenses.

An East Texas family again is nearly 9,000 miles away getting treatment for one of their daughters.

We first introduced you to Katelyn Yelvington in March.

She was born blind.

Now Katelyn and her parents are in Thailand for second round of stem cell treatments to try help the child see.

Katelyn has septo-optic dysplasia.

That means her optic nerve, which carries visual information from the eyes to the brain, is too small.

As Katelyn's parents searched for something that would help, they were turned on to a hospital in Thailand for stem cell treatments.

The first round of treatments had favorable results. Afterward, Katelyn started seeing bright lights.

"Her OT teacher told her today that just from the stem cells she's had here, that she can decipher between bright with the little plastic balls, bright being yellow and blue being darker," her dad, Josh Yelvington, said.

What's different this time is Katelyn is getting stem cells injected into her eyes.

"That's the new part of this trip, that she's able to get it directly on the optic nerve with the stem cells," Yelvington said.

"Everybody we've talked to say we're going to be seeing big results out of that since it's not going anywhere else, it's staying right there."

The family has been in Thailand for about a week and a half and has a few more rounds of treatment before they can come home.

Katelyn, they say, is handling it like a pro.

"The OT therapists, they're telling us she's doing good, she's doing a lot better. So they're seeing it," Yelvington said.

"Maybe we're not seeing it yet because we're around her all the time. I think once we land back home, we'll definitely see big results in her."

The Yelvingtons are scheduled to return home next week.

After that, they will have to make 2 more trips to Thailand to complete the treatment.

The family hopes to start raising money for the trips soon so Katelyn one day can see.

