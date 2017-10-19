SFD, SPD working rollover crash in North Shreveport

Three people have been sent to a Shreveport hospital following a rollover crash in North Shreveport.

Shreveport Fire Department got the call just before 10:20 a.m. to the corner of Roy Road and Palamedas Drive. That's near the Camelot Apartments in the Martin Luther King neighborhood.

Upon arrival, officials found a red vehicle turned over.

Three people were sent to University Health. One person is in serious condition, however, they are expected to recover, according to Cpl. Angie Willhite.

The cause of the crash is still unknown. Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.