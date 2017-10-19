NSU celebrating homecoming

Picture shows the length of the NSU Homecoming Parade route (Source: NSU Facebook Page)

Northwestern State's homecoming week will culminate with the big game between the NSU Demons and the University of Central Arkansas Bears.

And there is no shortage of events leading up to that match-up.

The Natchitoches university will hold its annual homecoming parade Friday evening. The procession will circle the entire campus.

It will end with a pep rally at Collins Pavilion.

Prior to the parade, there will be an alumni golf tournament, a luncheon and an art exhibit.

Click here for a full list of events.

