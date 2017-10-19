Jeff: Showers, storms possible on Saturday

Cool mornings and comfortably warm afternoons will continue through Friday ahead of our next rain maker this weekend.

Some drought relief is possible as scattered rain and storms track through late Saturday night and into Sunday.

Expect a few more clouds today with afternoon highs in the low 80s. We'll see similar conditions Friday with just a slim chance for a shower or 2, mainly back across east Texas.

An approaching cold front will pick up rain chances for the area over the weekend. A few scattered showers are possible Saturday with more widespread showers and storms likely on Sunday.

A few strong storms are possible late Saturday night, but the widespread severe weather looks unlikely. Some beneficial rain is likely across much of the area by Sunday morning.

Temperatures over the weekend will be in the 80s on Saturday ahead of a cold front. We'll drop back into the 70s behind the front on Sunday.

Much of next week is looking sunny and dry with daytime highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 50s.

