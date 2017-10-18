Man suspected of using a knife to rob a Shreveport motel

A man is behind bars after police think he is responsible for robbing a Shreveport motel with a knife Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just before 4 p.m. at the Motel 6 in the 6700 block of Rasberry Ln.

Police say the 22-year-old Ladarius Benjamin, of Bossier City, walked into the motel with a knife and demanded money from the clerk.

The clerk gave Benjamin an undisclosed amount of cash then Benjamin ran away into an apartment complex.

Acting on tips from witnesses, police found the reported robber and took him into custody.

Benjamin was charged with one count of armed robbery and booked into Shreveport City Jail.

Shreveport police have arrested Benjamin for burglary and theft-related offenses in the past.

