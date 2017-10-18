Shreveport felon found guilty to possession of firearm

Margene Jamar Davis, 45, was found guilty of attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Shreveport man was found guilty of a firearms-related charge in a bench trial Wednesday.

Margene Jamar Davis, 45, was found guilty of attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Davis has prior convictions for marijuana and gun possession.

He could receive up to 7.5 years in prison at hard labor when he is sentenced on Oct. 30.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.