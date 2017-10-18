Girl arrested in ArkLaTex as part of nationwide investigation into trafficking of juveniles

It's a taboo topic that continues to make the hairs stand on the back of parents necks but still some believe their child could never become the victim of human trafficking.

More than 100 people were arrested in a FBI nationwide human trafficking operation, including people from Bossier City, Bossier Parish and Shreveport.

An officer with the Alexandria (Virginia) Police Department monitors an undercover sting operation in a hotel room during Operation Cross Country. (Source: Federal Bureau of Investigation website)

A nationwide child trafficking sting carried out by the FBI netted some arrests in the ArkLaTex. The 72-hour nationwide operation is credited with rescuing more than 100 children who were reportedly

More than a dozen of those arrests were made in the Shreveport and Bossier City areas. The FBI worked with local law enforcement who had been monitoring these rings for months.

Two of the five teenage females told authorities they were brought to Bossier City from Little Rock, Ark., in a small U-Haul truck and had not eaten in 24 hours.

A girl was rescued in Shreveport as part of the FBI's latest nationwide effort to combat human trafficking of juveniles, the agency reports.

FBI child exploitation task forces in Shreveport, Baton Rouge and New Orleans recovered the minor and arrested four traffickers as part of Operation Cross Country XI actions conducted out of the FBI's New Orleans field office, spokesman Craig Betbeze said.

The Shreveport area task force arrested a 17-year-old high school student who traveled about two hours to engage in prostitution in the Northwest Louisiana city.

Authorities then contacted the girl's family, provided victim services and offered assistance from local nonprofits, Betbeze said.

In Baton Rouge, an 18-month-old baby was found when an undercover agent showed up posing as a customer.

Agents arrested the child's mother and released the child to the state Department of Children and Family Services.

Operation Cross Country is an annual FBI-led effort that focuses on recovering children involved in prostitution, holding sex traffickers accountable and drawing the public’s attention to the problem at home and abroad.

The 11th annual effort led to the recovery of 84 sexually exploited juveniles and the arrests of 120 traffickers, authorities report.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

