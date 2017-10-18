When you need a traffic light in Bossier, call the barber in Amite

The intersection of Robert E. Lee and Highway 71 has long been considered a problem area for motorists in South Bossier City. (Source: KSLA News 12)

An ArkLaTex neighborhood is getting a much-needed traffic light.

After several studies over seven years, 3,500 signatures on a petition and pleas to the state to install the signal before anymore crashes occur.

It could take three to six months and it won't be cheap, but officials say a traffic light will be installed at Robert E. Lee at Barksdale boulevards in south Bossier City.

The project could cost several hundred thousand dollars.

Residents of the area say it will be worth every penny.

There have been 14 wrecks at the intersection since the beginning of 2015, according to city spokesman Mark Natale..

"Accidents happen there all the time," Scott Irwin explained.

The District 1 councilman even made the traffic light issue part of his re-election campaign.

That's because over seven years, the state kept concluding that the intersection failed to meet even one criterion needed for the project to go forward.

Irwin said he finally just picked up the phone and called his brother Bob, the town barber in Amite.

"I said, 'Bob, do you have John Bel Edwards' phone number?' John Bel's from Amite.

"And in Amite, if you want to get something done, you don't call City Hall. You call the barber!" Irwin said with a strong laugh.

It was the governor himself who answered when Irwin called.

He told Gov. John Bel Edwards about the situation.

"He said, 'Well, let me look into it and I'll call you back.' So an hour went by, maybe less than an hour, phone rings, he says, 'I've signed off on it. It's done.'."

Word of the governor's approval came as music to the ears of residents worried about the next crash.

"Especially during school days, early in the morning and late in the afternoon, we do need one," Don Vallery said just as navigated the intersection.

And motorist Louise McCray was more than a little excited to hear the news.

"Oh!! Well, thank you, Jesus!"

The project now has made it to the to-do list for the state highway crews who install traffic lights throughout Louisiana, Irwin said.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.