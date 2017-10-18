Traffic light finally coming to a dangerous intersection.

The intersection of Robert E. Lee and Highway 71 has long been considered a problem area for motorists in South Bossier City. (Source: KSLA News 12)

It may have taken 7 years, but a local neighborhood is finally getting a much-needed traffic light.



It all comes after years of several studies, a petition that gathered 3,500 signatures from supporters and now the latest plea to the state of Louisiana to install that light before anymore crashes take place.

We're told it could take 3-to-6 months before there's a working light at the intersection of Robert E. Lee and Barksdale Boulevards in south Bossier City. And it won't be cheap.

KSLA News 12 is told the project could cost as much as several hundred thousand dollars. But local residents tell us it will be worth every penny.

There's now been 14 wrecks at the intersection since the beginning of 2015, according to city spokesman Mark Natale..

"Accidents happen there all the time," explained Scott Irwin. He's the councilman representing District 1 in south Bossier City.

Irwin even made the traffic light issue part of his re-election campaign.

That's because over these 7 long years of efforts to bring a light to the site, the state kept concluding the intersection did not meet even one of the criteria to go forward.

Irwin said he finally just picked up the phone and called his brother Bob, the town barber down in Amite.

"I said, 'Bob, do you have John Bel Edwards' phone number?' John Bel's from Amite. And Amite, if you want to get something done, you don't call city hall. You call the barber!' (strong laugh) So, he said 'here's his phone number,' said Irwin with a big grin.

Irwin recalled that when he called the number it was the governor himself who answered the phone. Irwin then told John Bel Edwards about the situation.

"He said, 'well, let me look into it and I'll call you back. So, an hour went by, maybe less than an hour, phone rings he says, 'I've signed off on it. It's done.," added Irwin.

Word of the traffic light approval came as music to the ears of local residents, so worried about the next crash.

"Especially during school days, early in the morning and late in the afternoon, we do need one," said local driver Don Vallery, just as he had to navigate through the intersection himself.

And when fellow driver Louise McCray heard the news she was more than a little excited to hear it. "Oh!! Well, thank you, Jesus!"

Councilman Irwin added that the project has now made it to the 'to do list' for state crews who install traffic lights all over Louisiana.

So at this point, officials will only commit to saying that traffic light will come in the next 3-to-6 months.

