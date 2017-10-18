Student accused of threatening to hurt teacher, blow up school

A Red River Parish student is accused of threatening her school and an educator there.

The teacher disciplined the youth at Red River Junior High/High School in Coushatta and took her to the principal's office Tuesday, authorities said.

That evening after classes had dismissed for the day, the girl allegedly posted something on social media threatening to "cause bodily harm to the educator and blow up the school," Red River Parish sheriff's Chief Deputy Greg Moore said.

The juvenile was taken to Ware Youth Center just north of Coushatta, where she was booked on a charge of terrorizing.

It was not immediately clear whether the girl was enrolled in the junior high school or the high school. The two campuses adjoin each other.

