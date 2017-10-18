Woman accused of trying to kill her 4-year-old stepchild

BOOKED: Jerry Blount, 25, one count each of second-degree cruelty to juvenile and domestic abuse battery (Source: Red River Parish Sheriff's Office)

BOOKED: Brooke Blount, 23, one count each of attempted second-degree murder, second-degree cruelty to juvenile and domestic abuse battery (Source: Red River Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Red River Parish woman is accused of trying to kill her 4-year-old stepchild.

The child reportedly had several injuries, including head trauma, when Brooke Blount took the youngster to Christus Coushatta for treatment.

Hospital staffers suspected abuse and contacted the Red River Parish Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say the youngster, who later was flown to University Health in Shreveport, is expected to recover.

Meantime, the 23-year-old woman is charged with one count each of attempted second-degree murder, second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and domestic abuse battery.

Authorities also arrested the child's biological father, 25-year-old Jordan Blount, on one count each of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and domestic abuse battery.

Both were booked into the Red River Parish Jail in Coushatta.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.