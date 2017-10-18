Red River woman charged with attempted murder of 4-year-old stepchild

A Red River Parish woman has been charged with the attempted murder of her stepchild, according to officials.

Brooke Blount, 23, is charged attempted second-degree murder, second-degree cruelty to juvenile and. domestic abuse battery to her stepchild. Jordan Blount, 25, the child's biological father, is charged with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, domestic abuse battery.

According to Red River Parish Sheriff's Office officials, Brooke Blount took her 4-year-old stepchild to Christus Coushatta with several injuries including head trauma. Hospital staff suspected abuse and contacted the Red River Parish Sheriff's Office.

The child was then airlifted to University Health in Shreveport.

After an investigation, both Jordan Blount and Brooke Blount were taken into custody and booked into the Red River Parish Jail.

RRPSO authorities say that the child is expected to recover.

