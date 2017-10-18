Missing woman might be in Shreveport, authorities say

MISSING: Keshia D. Sylvester, 29, of Breaux Bridge, stands 5’2” tall, weighs 145 pounds and is known to frequent Shreveport and Baton Rouge. (Source: St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators still are looking for a missing South Louisiana woman who possibly is in the Shreveport area.

Now St. Martin Parish sheriff's deputies are asking the public to help find her.

Keshia D. Sylvester, 29, last was seen Oct. 2 in a white pickup in the area of Breaux Bridge, her hometown.

Besides Shreveport, she also is known to frequent Baton Rouge.

Sylvester stands 5’2” tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to call the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071.

