Program takes people to visit loved ones in prison at Angola

There's a program that helps Shreveport area residents visit loved ones who are serving time in a South Louisiana prison.

Each quarter, Cornerstone Builders Bus Project carries inmates' relatives to Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.

And the round trip is free.

"This is my son, this is me, my two granddaughters, which is his two nieces… and I'm his mom on a visit to Angola," Lukender Odom said while holding a photograph.

Surcorey Odums, 29, is in jail in connection with the fatal shooting of 41-year-old James Pouncy on Feb. 11, 2010, while sitting in his SUV at Wallace Avenue at Fuller Street in Shreveport.

Lukender Odums said she was unable to see her son for more than a year after he was convicted of second-degree murder.

That changed when someone referred her to Cornerstone Builders Bus Project.

"I ran into this guy, this pastor. And he was like 'Who did I have in Angola?' And I told him my son. And he was like, well, they have free bus rides.

And he gave me information on what I needed to do and I called and that was that."

It's a trek of more than four hours from Shreveport to the prison in West Feliciana Parish.

"We've got a lot of individuals that are serving time at Louisiana state prison at Angola that have life sentences," said Lee Jeter, organizer of the trips. "They have no hope.

"And if we can keep them connected with their families, if we can keep that hope, then the eventuality that they will be released, they have something to come back on."

The value of visitation to prisoners and their families cannot be overstated, Jeter said.

"They need those relationships. ... And if they have those positive relationships on the outside, then they will do better on the inside."

Each trip costs the program an average of $2,000. That includes the 55-passenger bus plus money for food, snacks and whatever else the families may need.

It's a financial burden Lukender Odums says she is grateful she no longer has to bear.

"I just want to say thanks to the people that make it possible for all of these families to visit their loved ones. ... If it wasn't for this, I probably wouldn't have a way to visit my son."

Cornerstone Builders Bus Project started in New Orleans then expanded north in December.

Its trips are funded by NOLA to Angola, an annual three-day, 170-mile bicycle ride and fundraiser.

"We ride from Orleans Parish Prison in New Orleans to Angola, the Louisiana State Penitentiary. Each rider raises money by soliciting sponsorships from family and friends," the group's website says.

"The funds raised support the Cornerstone Builders Bus Project, minus minor costs to support the bike ride. Nola to Angola remains entirely volunteer-run."

The next bus trip is planned Nov. 4. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

To learn more, call Jeter at (318) 865-1237.

