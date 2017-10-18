Authorities rescue 9 dogs allegedly being trained to fight

Authorities say they found evidence that the animals possibly were being trained for dog fighting. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

BOOKED: Alvin Ray Helaire, 27, of the 100 block of Johnson Loop in Natchez, nine counts of animal cruelty (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

Nine pit bulldogs, some malnourished, were found tied up the morning of Oct. 17 at a residence in Natchez. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

Nine dogs have been found tied up with no food, water or shelter.

Some of the 6-month to year-old pit bulldogs appear to be malnourished.

The discovery was made at 10:24 a.m. Tuesday in the Natchitoches Parish village of Natchez.

Now the man who lives at the residence in the 100 block of Johnson Loop is in jail on nine counts of cruelty to animals, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office reports.

Investigators said the animals allegedly were being trained for dog fighting.

Deputies reportedly found 3-pound weights, a sledgehammer, broom handles and a large knife where they dogs were being kept.

And authorities received information that some of the dogs might have been stolen.

Reports of several malnourished dogs are what led led Natchez police officer and Natchitoches sheriff's deputies to 27-year-old Alvin Ray Helaire's home, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Natchitoches Animal Control workers helped collect the dogs and take them to a Natchitoches veterinary clinic for evaluation.

Now they are being housed and cared for at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center's animal services building.

