Dry conditions bring burn bans and fire concerns

Over the last couple of weeks burn bans have been issued for several parishes and counties in the ArkLaTex.

The map below shows every county and parish that is under a burn ban as of 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 18.

Since September 1, most of the ArkLaTex hasn't even seen an inch of rain. Below is a list of rainfall totals of several cities across the ArkLaTex since September 1.

Shreveport: 0.03" (-5.65" below average)

Texarkana: 1.08" (-4.91" below average)

De Queen: 0.43" (-5.68" below average)

Monroe: 0.37" (-5.78" below average)

Longview: 0.28" (-5.62" below average)

While most of the area is missing out on about 5" of rain, drought conditions have developed across the area.

The latest drought monitor shows most of the area in a Moderate Drought.

The drought conditions have led to a lot of dried out and dead vegetation.

Dead vegetation can be fuel for a fire and officials urge people are careful and adhere to the burn bans.

Once a fire is started it can spread quickly, especially on warm, windy days with low humidity.

