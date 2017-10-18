2 on the loose, 2 in custody after traffic stop

Shreveport police have 2 in custody and are looking for 2 more after people took off during a traffic stop. (Source: Scott Pace/ KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are searching for 2 people and have 2 others in custody following a traffic stop Wednesday morning.

Just after 11 a.m. in the 400 block of West 84th Street, officers tried to stop what they described as a suspicious vehicle when they saw it perform a traffic violation.

When officers tried to stop the car, they said it fled for 4 to 5 blocks before it stopped and 4 men got out and ran off in the 300 block of West 77th Street.

Police found bolt cutters, gloves, gun magazines and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Two of the men were taken into custody and as of 12:30 p.m. police and K-9 officers were still looking for the other two in the same area.

Police say the area where the men were driving falls victim to burglaries often and the bolt cutters and gloves suggest the group could have been involved.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.