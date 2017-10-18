16-year-old arrested in connection to Texarkana shooting

A teen is charged with a shooting that sent two people to the hospital in early October.

The 16-year-old is charged with 9 counts of a terroristic act, 23 counts of aggravated assault and two counts of battery in the second degree, according to Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.

Additional warrants for two other juveniles are pending.

The shooting happened on the afternoon of Oct. 5 near the Quill Creek Apartment complex.

Two victims were sent to Wadley Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

