SWAR man arrested on sexual assault charges

A Southwest Arkansas man has been accused of having sexual contact with a juvenile.

Michael Avila, 34, has been charged with 4th-degree sexual assault — that's with someone less than 16 years of age, according to the Miller County's Sheriff's Office. That's a class D felony in Arkansas.

An investigation provided evidence that for authorities to issue a warrant.

Avila surrendered to authorities. He is being held a the Miller County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Miller County Sheriff's office at (870) 774-3001 or Miller County CrimeStoppers at (903) 793-STOP.

