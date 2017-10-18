SWAR man arrested on sexual assault charges - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

MILLER COUNTY, AR (KSLA) -

A Southwest Arkansas man has been accused of having sexual contact with a juvenile.

Michael Avila, 34, has been charged with 4th-degree sexual assault — that's with someone less than 16 years of age, according to the Miller County's Sheriff's Office. That's a class D felony in Arkansas. 

An investigation provided evidence that for authorities to issue a warrant. 

Avila surrendered to authorities. He is being held a the Miller County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond. 

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Miller County Sheriff's office at (870) 774-3001 or Miller County CrimeStoppers at (903) 793-STOP.

