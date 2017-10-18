Sentencing for Dylan Poche's killer on Thursday

The killer of a young angler is set to be sentenced on Thursday.

Andrew Jacob Wallace pled guilty to manslaughter in the death of Dylan Poche in August 2017. He will be charged at 10 a.m. tomorrow in Natchitoches Parish 10th Judicial District Court.

Wallace was originally charged with second-degree murder.

Officials say that the crime happened in January 2016 at the Sibley Lake boat launch in the Oak Grove Community near Natchitoches.

According to the Natchitoches Parish District Attorney, Wallace got into a fight with Poche.

During the fight, Wallace reportedly pulled a knife from his pocket and stabbed Poche once.

Authorities found Poche was found with a stab wound to his upper body. He was later pronounced dead at Natchitoches Regional Medical Center.

