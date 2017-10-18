Natchitoches man charged with killing Dylan Poche sentenced to 20 years

Dylan Poche's father, Burt Poche, makes his way out of the Natchitoches Parish courthouse after the sentencing. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA)

More than a year after one fatal night on the Sibley Lake boat launch in Natchitoches Parish, the man charged with the death of a young Natchez angler was sentenced in court on Wednesday.

Andrew Jacob Wallace pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Dylan Poche back in August.

On Wednesday inside the Natchitoches Parish Courthouse, Judge Harry Rando sentenced Wallace to 20 years in prison with five years of supervised probation after that.

Rando, a retired Rapides Parish judge, passed down the sentence after two Natchitoches Parish judges recused themselves.

The entire sentencing lasted less than an hour with a line of people outside Courtroom 2, with many people wearing purple ribbons clasped by a silver fish to honor Poche's memory.

Courthouse security officers told KSLA there were 34 seats inside the courtroom and they were all filled.

"It shows how much people care," said Brady Poche, Dylan's youngest brother. "It shows that Dylan did have a lot of friends, a lot of family, a lot of people that loved him."

Still, Poche's family members said they were expecting a longer prison sentence for Wallace.

"We were expecting a lot more years," said Burt Poche, Dylan's father. "20 years plus five years probation, that wasn't expected."

Natchitoches Parish Assistant District Attorney Chris Guillet, the prosecutor in the case, told KSLA they objected to the sentencing but, for now, it's unclear if any appeals will be pursued.

Guillet also said it will be a decision made by the Department of Corrections on which prison Wallace will be sent to.

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office reported the original incident happened back in January 2016 at the Sibley Lake boat launch in the Oak Grove Community near Natchitoches.

Back then, the now former Natchitoches Parish District Attorney Van Kyzar told KSLA Wallace got into a fight with Poche.

During the fight, authorities report Wallace pulled a knife from his pocket and stabbed Poche once.

Authorities found Poche with a stab wound to his upper body. He was later pronounced dead at Natchitoches Regional Medical Center.

Members of Poche's family told KSLA after Wednesday's sentencing that they're just happy Wallace received any jail time at all.

"I didn't really have thoughts when I first saw him," Brady Poche said of Wallace. "It was more just like: 'He's here. He's the one who killed my brother.'"

This is a developing story. Check back here for the latest updates as we receive them.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.