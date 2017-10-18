Man gets 20 years in prison for killing fisherman at boat ramp

Burt Poche makes his way out of the Natchitoches Parish Courthouse after the man who killed his son Dylan was sentenced Oct. 18. (Source: Nick Lawton/KSLA News 12)

More than a year after a fatal night on the Sibley Lake boat launch in Natchitoches Parish, the man convicted of killing a young Natchez angler has been sentenced to prison.

In August, 20-year-old Andrew Jacob Wallace pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the death of Dylan Poche.

Judge Harry Randow on Wednesday in Natchitoches District Court ordered the Natchitoches man to serve 20 years in prison then five years on supervised probation.

Randow, a retired Rapides Parish judge, meted the sentence after two Natchitoches Parish judges recused themselves.

People, many wearing purple ribbons clasped by a silver fish in honor of Poche's memory, lined up outside Courtroom 2 for the hearing that lasted less than an hour.

Courthouse security officers said all 34 seats in the courtroom were filled.

"It shows how much people care," said Brady Poche, Dylan's youngest brother. "It shows that Dylan did have a lot of friends, a lot of family, a lot of people that loved him."

"That means a lot. That means a lot to our family," said Burt Poche, Dylan's father. "Everybody cares and loves everybody. I know Dylan's smiling down, proud."

Still, Poche's family members said they were expecting a longer prison sentence for Wallace.

"We were expecting a lot more years," Burt Poche said. "20 years plus five years probation, that wasn't expected."

Natchitoches Parish Assistant District Attorney Chris Guillet, the prosecutor in the case, told KSLA News 12 that prosecutors objected to the sentencing.

For now, however, it's unclear if any appeals will be pursued.

Members of Poche's family said they're just happy Wallace received jail time.

"I didn't really have thoughts when I first saw him," Brady Poche said of Wallace. "It was more just like: 'He's here. He's the one who killed my brother'."

Poche was killed in mid-January 2016 at the Sibley Lake boat launch in the Oak Grove Community near Natchitoches.

Investigators said Wallace got into a fight with Poche and stabbed him once with a knife.

Authorities found Poche with a stab wound to his upper body. He later was pronounced dead at Natchitoches Regional Medical Center.

The Louisiana Corrections Department will decide where Wallace will serve his time, Guillet said.

In the meantime, Poche's family told KSLA they plan to continue to honor Dylan's memory through their third annual memorial fishing tournament for him, with all proceeds going to a current or future member of the Northwestern State University Fishing Team, which Dylan was a freshman member of.

