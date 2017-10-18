Man arrested, accused of murdering Shreveport woman

A man is facing murder charges for the death of a Shreveport woman.

Police say 49-year-old Randall George, of the 1800 block of Cheatum Street was arrested and charged with the murder of 49-year-old Cherry Kato.

Just before 8:30 a.m. on September 13, Shreveport officers went to a home in the 4900 block of Durham Place to help family members contact Cherry Kato after she had failed to show up for work or answer phone calls for at least two days.

When police entered the home they located Kato’s remains inside and immediately recognized that she had been the victim of foul play.

The investigation led police to George. He was charged with second-degree murder.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.