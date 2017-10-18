Woman shot in the leg - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Woman shot in the leg

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police are investigating after a woman was shot in the leg Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 6:15 a.m. in the 500 block of East 73rd Street. 

Shreveport police spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite says the woman was taken to University Health with non-life-threatening injuries. 

It is unclear who shot the woman or if there are any suspects.

