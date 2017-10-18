Police: Ex-boyfriend stabbed by woman's new boyfriend

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are investigating after a man was stabbed late Tuesday night.

Officers responded just before 10:30 p.m. to the 800 block of Ockley Drive near Betty Virginia Park.

Police say the victim went to his ex-girlfriend's house to check on her, but her new boyfriend was there.

The ex-boyfriend told police he hit the new boyfriend and ended up being stabbed.

The victim was taken to the hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are now looking for the new boyfriend, believed to be Lee Hall.

Hall is described as being 5'10" and about 210 pounds.

Anyone with any information about Hall's whereabouts can call Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

