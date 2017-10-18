Bossier City Fire wants $375,000 armored ambulance

The Lenco Bearkat Medevac would be used to rescue vicitms during an active shooter situation (Source: KSLA)

Bossier City Fire Department is asking City Council to approve an ordinance that would allow them to purchase a $375,000 dollar bullet-proof emergency vehicle.

Fire Chief Brad Zagone went before council members Tuesday to introduce the plan.

Zagone sat down with KSLA News 12 prior to the meeting to go over what the vehicle would be used for and why he felt it was needed.

"To be honest with you, I hope we never need it. I hope it's just something we train with," said Zagone.

Zagone says he has been looking at purchasing a vehicle like this for over a year, but after the Las Vegas shooting, it became a bigger priority.

"I hate to say it and I know it may seem a little extreme but it's kind of the world we're living in," said Zagone. "If we're not prepared for it, then we're not doing all we can for the citizens and the visitors of Bossier City."

The Lenco Bearkat Medevac would be used to get in and rescue victims during an active shooter incident or other major emergencies.

Zagone says most of the time EMS vehicles are forced to stay back until the area is clear of danger, but with this vehicle, they can rescue multiple victims at a time.

"We would do what we can at that point, load as many as we can, get them out and be treating them in the back where our guys are safe from the rounds and then we can put on the dressings, the turn kits, everything we need," said Zagone.

Zagone also says the money needed to purchase the vehicle is already set aside in EMS fund and would not affect taxpayers.

The second reading to approve the order will be at the next City Council meeting on November 7.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.