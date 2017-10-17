Family to celebrate Keithville man's release from Guatemala

"And he's crying and I'm like, 'No, no, please.' And he tells me and I just started bawling," Lisa Wilson recalls of the phone call during which her husband, Zack, said he is being released. (Source: KSLA News 12)

After months of praying and waiting, an ArkLaTex family is breathing a sigh of relief and planning a homecoming celebration.

Zack Wilson has been detained in Guatemala since March.

That's when hunting ammunition was found in the Caddo Parish resident's bag at the airport as tried to return from a mission trip.

His family say it was an honest mistake. He forgot the ammunition was in there from a hunting trip back home.

The Keithville resident went to trial Monday.

Zack's wife, Lisa, said a judge suspended his two-year sentence.

It's the news she and the rest of the family have been hoping to hear.

"Zack called me from this number," Lisa Wilson said. "I knew it was a Guatemala number, but I didn't know it.

"And he's crying and I'm like, 'No, no, please.' And he tells me and I just started bawling."

Zack Wilson was able to share the good news with his children in a special phone call.

"Later in the evening, we were driving down the road and they kinda processed it and realized he's really coming home," Lisa Wilson said.

"It was a sweet conversation the boys had in the back seat, saying 'Daddy will be home before Christmas!' They are just so excited."

Zack Wilson is expected to return home in about a month once all the paperwork is done, bringing an end to what's been an ordeal for his family.

"It kept dragging on and dragging on. Then, we'd get good news. Then, devastating news. It was an emotional roller-coaster."

Lisa Wilson said her husband spent three months in prison.

Now he is staying with some other American missionaries while he is under house arrest.

Family members are concerned about his health since he has ulcerative colitis.

Lisa Wilson said they plan on getting him a doctor's appointment as soon as he's back home.

Zack Wilson's imprisonment led to a social media campaign and help from federal leaders.

In September, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy and Rep. Mike Johnson met with the Ambassador Manuel Alfredo Espina Pinto, of the Republic of Guatemala, to discuss Zack Wilson's case.

In a statement, Johnson wrote:

“We have been working very closely with the Guatemalan government to obtain the timely and healthy release of Zachary Wilson. We are incredibly thankful that everyone’s hard work has paid off and he will be home this year. I am grateful for all of the effort put in by Ambassador Espina and U.S. Ambassador to Guatemala Todd Robinson and their staffs. I look forward to welcoming Zach home very soon.”

Meantime, a large homecoming celebration also is being planned.

And yellow missing-in-action ribbons will remain outside the family's homes until Zack Wilson is back on U.S. soil.

Lisa Wilson said she wants him to cut down the ribbon in front of their home.

