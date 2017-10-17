On eve of holidays, Texarkana Salvation Army has money woes

"Christmas pays for itself. So if they can help out a little bit more, we will be able to do a more when January, February and March roll around," Maj. David Feeser said. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The holiday season is fast approaching and, with it, the busiest time of the year for organizations like The Salvation Army.

But this year like last, the Texarkana unit has more to think about than Christmas gifts.

"It takes a lot of preparation in getting our boxes ready because we will have 30 families," said Sann Terry, a Salvation Army worker.

Providing food boxes for families in need and making an evening meal for the public are just some of the services The Salvation Army provides in Texarkana.

But due to a shortage of funds, these services could be adversely affected.

"We are in a conservative spending mode," said Maj. David Feeser, the corps officer for the Texarkana Salvation Army.

The organization had a $100,000 deficit when its fiscal year started at the first of this month, Feeser said.

That is the same situation in which the Texarkana Salvation Army found itself at this time last year.

"We really didn't go further in the hole, but we didn't come out of the hole," Feeser explained.

The major said they are looking to take administrative steps to try to make up the deficit. Those could include a hiring freeze and cutting overhead expenses.

But even that may not be enough, Feeser said.

"We definitely need help so we don't have to stop any kind of services cut services to anybody."

The organization's financial problems should have no negative effect on the programs during the holiday seasons, officials said, but financial help from the public still is needed.

"Christmas pays for itself. So if they can help out a little bit more, we will be able to do a more when January, February and March roll around," Feeser said.

Last year, the Texarkana Salvation Army helped about 600 families and served more than 4,000 meals.

