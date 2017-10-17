Downtown Shreveport getting more businesses that offer food

Businesses offering food are choosing downtown Shreveport as the place to set up shop. (Source: KSLA News 12)

From Proud Mary's to Frida's Bar & Grill and more, a number of restaurants are choosing downtown Shreveport as the place to set up shop.

"We have a number of businesses which have located within the last couple of months at the lofts at 624, which is the old Loft. ... We have everybody from website designers to professional photographers," said Liz Swaine, executive director of the Downtown Development Authority.

In just the past couple of weeks, downtown has become home to SALT, a restaurant adjoining Shreveport Aquarium, Lyft, a ride-sharing service that offers an alternative to buses and taxi cabs, and, in a few months, The Missing Link.

"The Missing Link is a craft hot dog and a craft beer joint," Jessica Horne said.

The food truck will come to life as a sit-down eatery sometime next year in the historic Hutchinson Building across from Caddo Courthouse in the 500 block of Texas Street.

Constructed for Hutchinson Bros. in 1910, the six-floor building also will have apartments available for rent.

"There's a sense of excitement about downtown right now," Horn said. "Like, there's a lot of buildings that need to be redone, and there's a lot of history that's going to be lost if they're not ...

"And so, for us, we were kind of at the beginning of that, saying OK ,there's people now going into the downtown area and so it's a good time to probably jump in on it right now," she continued.

You may notice that many of downtown's new businesses have one thing in common: They all serve food.

"I'm a big proponent of the free market, you know people will support what is good, what is a price point that makes sense, with good service," Swaine said.; "It's really very simple. ... So I think if these restaurants can do that, I think that they will be successful."

It's healthy competition that The Missing Link's owners say doesn't worry them.

"You don't want a monopoly on something," Horn said. "You want to actually have a good sense of competition. That breeds healthy businesses."

