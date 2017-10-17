Bossier is latest NWLA parish to ban outdoor burning

Here are the current bans on outdoor burning in the ArkLaTex.

Burn bans in the ArkLaTex

Outdoor burning now is prohibited until further notice in Bossier Parish.

The burn ban was instituted late Tuesday afternoon for the entire parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries' burn ban map.

Bossier is the fifth Northwest Louisiana parish to ban outdoor burning.

