Bossier is latest NWLA parish to ban outdoor burning

Outdoor burning now is prohibited until further notice in Bossier Parish.

The burn ban was instituted late Tuesday afternoon for the entire parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries' burn ban map.

Bossier is the fifth Northwest Louisiana parish to ban outdoor burning.

