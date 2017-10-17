2 males rob dental office

Shreveport police investigate the robbery of a dental office in the 6100 block of Line Avenue the afternoon of Oct. 17. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Someone robbed a Shreveport dental office.

It happened about 2 p.m. Tuesday at the practice of Drs. Robert A. Palmer Jr. and Jake P. O'Brien in the 6100 block of Line Avenue, according to authorities and Caddo 911 dispatch records.

Now police are trying to identify the two males involved.

At least one of the pair was armed with a weapon, police Cpl. Angie Willhite said.

One of the two stayed in the lobby while the other walked to the back, said a detective on the scene.

When the pair demanded money, a box safe containing an undisclosed amount of money was given to them.

The two robbers then fled in a box-style vehicle, Willhite said.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.